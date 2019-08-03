UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police Observed In Rawalpindi

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police) was observed on Saturday here at police lines to pay tributes to all those police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police) was observed on Saturday here at police lines to pay tributes to all those police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Faisal Rana, martyrs' families, representatives of trade unions, police officers, constables and civil society attended the event and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Police Department.

Rawalpindi district police on the special directive of Inspector General Punjab Police organized a function to pay tributes to the martyrs. A police contingent presented salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society.

Talking to media persons, the CPO said the police was proud of its "Shuhada" and pledge that it would always keep their honor high. "We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," he added.

The nation could not forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs he said, adding "We are standing with the families of the martyrs".

Meanwhile, prayers, lighting of lamps and candles, and wreath laying ceremony was also held in Saddar opposite to NBP building to pay homage to the martyrs.

