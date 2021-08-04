Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed with great reverence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed with great reverence nationwide on Wednesday as well as Punjab and provincial metropolis to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of fallen heroes of Police Force who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

High officials of Lahore Police including Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani and others senior police officers laid wreaths of flowers on the Yaadgar e Shuhada at Mall Road and District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. The CCPO along with other high officials offered Fateh and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred heroes, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The CCPO Lahore visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubin at Cavalry graveyard.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSPs of Opeations and Investigation wings, all SPs and mother of Shaheed Syed Ahmad Mubin was also present on the occasion.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited monuments of martyrs at Mall Road and District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to lay wreath of flowers at the Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Guard of honor was presented to him on arrival at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the CCPO Lahore said that all out resources were being utilized for the welfare and betterment of families of martyrs as these heroes of Lahore Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

He said the families of martyrs were our own families and we would look after them and continue different welfare oriented measures for their well-being. The CCPO Lahore said that the whole nation remembers the sacrifices rendered by martyred Police Jawans to make the country save and peaceful, free of terrorism.

He said that Police force was utilizing all its professional skills to eradicate internal enemies of the country along with maintaining law and order situation. He said that martyred Jawans were pride of Lahore Police and their sacrifices remind us that Police force was not just a profession but a sacred mission to provide justice to the citizens.

He said the Punjab Police had sacrificed around 1540 martyrs, whereas, Lahore Police sacrificed320 lives in the line of duty and the morale of Lahore Police was high to follow the footsteps of itsmartyred Jawans.