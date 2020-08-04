Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed with reverence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police) was observed here on Tuesday at Police Lines to pay tributes to all the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police) was observed here on Tuesday at Police Lines to pay tributes to all the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, other senior police officers and families of the martyrs attended the event and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Rawalpindi district police on the special directive of Inspector General Punjab Police organized a function to pay tributes to the martyrs. A police contingent presented salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society.

Police officers and the families of the martyrs visited the martyr's gallery where the pictures of 108 martyrs of Rawalpindi police were displayed. They also wrote their expressions in the visitors' book.

Addressing the participants, the CPO said the police was proud of its "Shuhada" and pledge that it would always keep their honor high. "We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," he added.

He said that the main gate of police lines, auditorium, mess hall, gymnasium and library were named after martyrs of Rawalpindi district police to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

"Being commander of Rawalpindi police, I will make all out efforts to fulfill my responsibilities for the welfare of the families of the martyrs," he added.

The nation could not forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs, the RPO said adding, "We are standing with the families of the martyrs".

He said the police have shown extra courage by foiling a large number of terrorism incidents.