Youm-e-Shuhada Observes In FC Training School Shabqadar Fort

Sun 04th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Youm-e-Shuhada observes in FC Training School Shabqadar Fort

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Commandant Frontier Constabulary Mouzam Jah Ansari said Sunday that due to matchless sacrifices being rendered by the officers and Jawans of the Frontier Constabulary the country is heading toward a complete normalcy.

Addressing a ceremony in a connection with Youm-e-Shauhada held at FC Fort Shabqadar,he said FC officer and jawans have sacrifices their live for the integrity and sovereignty of motherland.

He said the sacrifices of Frontier Constabulary personnel will be written in golden words in history. He disclosed that 361 officers and Jawans were martyred in the war against terror. Commandant Maj General Mouzam Jah Ansari also laid flowers wreath on the martyrs' memorial while a contingent of FC honored the martyrs with guard of honor.

Commandant FC Mouzam Jah Ansari said that Almighty Allah has described the martyrs' alive by paying tributes to all those officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

A guard of honor was also presented for the martyred while he laid a floral wreath at the monument of the martyrs. He offered fateha prayers for the departed souls and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest their souls in eternal peace.

Later, a function was held at FC Fort Shabqadar in connection with the day. Officials, families of the martyrs, and people from different walk of live and members of civil society attended the event and paid tribute to the martyrs.

He said that the unforgettable sacrifices of forces have undoubtedly guaranteed a peaceful Pakistan for our future generations. He said that FC and Police have offered enormous sacrifices in eliminating militancy and terrorism from the province. The families of the martyrs also shared golden memories of their loved-ones on this occasion. Meanwhile, prayers, lighting of lamps and candles, and wreath laying ceremonies were also held at other prominent places of the city to pay homage to the martyrs.

