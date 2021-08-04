UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Shuhada Police Observed

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Youm-e-Shuhada Police observed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed today to honour the police personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty.

A smart contingent of police presented Guard of Honor at the monument of martyrs.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathai paid regards to the martyrs and laid floral wreath at the monument. The officers also met the families of martyrs and presented gifts.

