Youm-e-Shuhada police observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police department observed Youm-e-Shuhada police here on Thursday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the monument of police martyrs near the general bus stand.

RPO Moeen Masood, CPO Umar Saeed Malik and other police officers were present on the occasion.

The senior police officers laid a floral wreath on the monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls. A smart contingent of police personnel presented a salute to the martyrs.

The police officers also planted saplings on the occasion.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, the officers said that policemen sacrificed their lives whiledefending the others.