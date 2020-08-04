UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Shuhada Police Observed In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:34 PM

Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed nationwide on Tuesday to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of martyred policemen, who laid down their lives in the line of duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed nationwide on Tuesday to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of martyred policemen, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Lahore Police paid homage to the police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and lives of citizens.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police has been observed for the sixth consecutive year to pay tribute to the fallen cops. High officials of Lahore Police including DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations, SP Headquarters and others laid wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred heroes.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to lay a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He offered Fateha for the departed souls. Ashfaq Khan also met with the family of Shaheed constable Muhammad Yousaf and paid great homage to the services of Shaheed for the county.

He said the Lahore Police had sacrificed 315 lives in the line of duty and morale of the force was high to follow in the footsteps of its martyred Jawans.

