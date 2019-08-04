UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Shuhada Police Observed In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Youm-e-Shuhada police observed in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 04(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country Police Martyrs Day was observed all across Hazara division with zeal and fervor to commemorate the police officials those have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In Abbottabad, the martyrs days was observed special events was organized at Jalal Baba auditorium where Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam, Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Muhammad Faisal, former Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) KPK Masood Pervez and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat addressed the ceremony and said that the sacrifices of police officials brought the peace in the province.

The Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam said that we are fighting with unknown enemies from last two decades and this is police and armed forces those have maintained the law and order situation in control with their undoubted sacrifices.

Despite limited resources police force have sacrificed the lives of hundreds of its officials to fight against the terrorism, we would facilitate the families of martyred police officials, the DPO Abbottabad said.

Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana while addressing said that 39000 people of this brave nation have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and 16th December incident unite the whole nation where we declared 86 small and large groups of militants as terrorists.

He further said that today we are living in peace by the sacrifices of police and armed forces, terrorism has destroyed our economy, health, education and other fields.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal while addressing said that we would accommodate the children of martyred police official in Cantonment Public school with the supported fee structure.

Earlier, commissioner Hazara and other dignities laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Police Shuada a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to pay respect to the martyrs.

Related Topics

Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Abbottabad Law And Order December All From

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

12 minutes ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

1 hour ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.