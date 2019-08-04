Youm-e-Shuhada police observed in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 04(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country Police Martyrs Day was observed all across Hazara division with zeal and fervor to commemorate the police officials those have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In Abbottabad, the martyrs days was observed special events was organized at Jalal Baba auditorium where Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam, Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Muhammad Faisal, former Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) KPK Masood Pervez and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat addressed the ceremony and said that the sacrifices of police officials brought the peace in the province.

The Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam said that we are fighting with unknown enemies from last two decades and this is police and armed forces those have maintained the law and order situation in control with their undoubted sacrifices.

Despite limited resources police force have sacrificed the lives of hundreds of its officials to fight against the terrorism, we would facilitate the families of martyred police officials, the DPO Abbottabad said.

Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana while addressing said that 39000 people of this brave nation have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and 16th December incident unite the whole nation where we declared 86 small and large groups of militants as terrorists.

He further said that today we are living in peace by the sacrifices of police and armed forces, terrorism has destroyed our economy, health, education and other fields.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal while addressing said that we would accommodate the children of martyred police official in Cantonment Public school with the supported fee structure.

Earlier, commissioner Hazara and other dignities laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Police Shuada a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to pay respect to the martyrs.