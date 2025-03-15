Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ministry of Religious Affairs issues instructions in this regard to all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to initiate public awareness campaigns

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2025) Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat is being observed all over the country today (Saturday) to highlight the importance of the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wa Alaihi Wasallam.

The observance of the day was announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to curb the blasphemous content on the social media.

The ministry has issued instructions in this regard to all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to initiate public awareness campaigns.

The ministry has also appealed the public especially the youth to carefully use the social media and report any blasphemous material to the online portal of the ministry of religious affairs.

On the other hand, Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to spreading true message of islam which is love, peace, and tolerance.

This was stated by Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in their message on International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has called for raising a united voice against prejudice hatred and discrimination towards Muslims at the international level.

He said that violent incidents due to Islamophobia have resulted in the martyrdom of many innocent Muslims in many Western countries.

He mentioned that Islamophobia is being used for political purposes in some countries, which is increasing prejudice against Muslims.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said interfaith harmony and dialogue should be promoted to end misunderstandings.

he Acting President said Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, political and social efforts to combat Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message said, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to spreading true message of Islam which is love, peace, and tolerance.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Saturday, he said Pakistan has reiterated its call on the international community, human rights organizations and global leaders to raise awareness against the scourge of Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister further called for preventing incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks against mosques and other acts of religious intolerance against Muslims.

Shehbaz Sharif said we reaffirm that no justification exists for blasphemy or the desecration of sacred symbols under the guise of freedom of expression. He said safeguarding the honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is not just a duty for every Muslim but a sacred trust that we uphold with absolute conviction.

He said Pakistan is extremely proud to have led this important initiative at the United Nations.

In his message, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar urged the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to reform discriminatory legislation, combat hate speech and promote genuine interfaith dialogue to cultivate mutual respect.

He said social media platforms should take significant responsibility by holding accountable those who propagate hate and ensuring the removal of harmful content that reinforces Islamophobia.