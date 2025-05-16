Youm-e-Tahakur Observed With Enthusiasm
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was observed with great enthusiasm to mark the historic victory of Maaraka-e-Haq here on Friday.
The armed forces were paid a rich tribute to the brilliant success in aggression made by the Indian.
The day was dawned with the recitation of the holy Quran after Namaz-e-Fajr for the departed souls of the martyred in all mosques of the district.
Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Operation Bunyan Marsoos and development and the prosperity of the country.
Commissioner Maryam Khan, RPO Zeeshan Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir hoisted the national flag in district council chowk.
Former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies including Mian Abdul Manan, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Najma Afzal and Ajmal Asif also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.
A large number of people including officers of various departments, civil society figures, students, lawyers and media representatives also attended the ceremony.
Later, a walk led by Commissioner Maryam Khan was also held from district council chowk to clock tower chowk.
The participants who were carrying banners and placards also raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW), Pak Army Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad.
The Commissioner while paying tribute to the armed forces said that martyrs have made our future secure by sacrificing their lives. Today, the entire nation pays a rich tribute to the Pak army and salutes the determination of the families of the martyrs, she said.
RPO Zeeshan Asgar said that the bravery and courage of the Pak Army made the nation proud. The national unity and solidarity gave a befitting reply to the traditional enemy India, he said, adding that today, the entire world recognizes the bravery and courage of the Pak armed forces.
