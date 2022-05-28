"Youm-e- Takbeer" a day of national unity and defense: Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Social Welfare Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday said that Youm Takbeer was a day of national defense and a golden moment of national unity.

In her message issued here to commemorate the 28th May, 1998 nuclear test at Chaghi, she said that the day was a source of pride not only for Pakistan but for the entire nation of islam as well.

"The message of Youm-e-Takbeer is that we should unite for national defense, development and prosperity of the country. We should not allow anyone to create hurdles in the way of our destination".

The Parliamentary Secretary further said that 28th May was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan as by reducing the pride of India we proved our defense as invincible.

"Youm Takbeer recalls golden moments of pride for the Pakistani nation because on that day we made the world believe that we are a proud nation who want to live a dignified life," she said while paying homage to the martyrs of the armed forces. She also praised the brave armed forces for rendering sacrifices to defend the geographical borders of the country.

It may be mentioned here that this year, theme of the day is "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a national song to commemorate the day with full national zeal.

Likewise, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of the nuclear tests.