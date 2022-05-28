UrduPoint.com

"Youm-e- Takbeer" A Day Of National Unity And Defense: Rind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

"Youm-e- Takbeer" a day of national unity and defense: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Social Welfare Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday said that Youm Takbeer was a day of national defense and a golden moment of national unity.

In her message issued here to commemorate the 28th May, 1998 nuclear test at Chaghi, she said that the day was a source of pride not only for Pakistan but for the entire nation of islam as well.

"The message of Youm-e-Takbeer is that we should unite for national defense, development and prosperity of the country. We should not allow anyone to create hurdles in the way of our destination".

The Parliamentary Secretary further said that 28th May was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan as by reducing the pride of India we proved our defense as invincible.

"Youm Takbeer recalls golden moments of pride for the Pakistani nation because on that day we made the world believe that we are a proud nation who want to live a dignified life," she said while paying homage to the martyrs of the armed forces. She also praised the brave armed forces for rendering sacrifices to defend the geographical borders of the country.

It may be mentioned here that this year, theme of the day is "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also released a national song to commemorate the day with full national zeal.

Likewise, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of the nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Gay May Gold Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

30 minutes ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.