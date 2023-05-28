UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Takbeer, A Day Of Nation's Remarkable Journey Towards Credible Minimum Deterrence: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer, a day of nation's remarkable journey towards credible minimum deterrence: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was not just a day but a story of the nation's challenging and remarkable journey towards establishing credible minimum deterrence.

The prime minister on his Twitter handle said that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.

"On the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer, I pay rich tributes to the political & military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who remained associated with our nuclear programme," he said in a tweet as the nation celebrates the 25th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Sunday.

The prime minister further said that their hard work, commitment and determination made it possible for the people to guard their independence from any physical threat.

"The day represents how the consensus between all elements of national power achieved what once looked like an uphill task," he posted in a tweet.

The prime minister said Shaheed Zulifkar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who initiated the nuclear programme, adding in a show of bold leadership, his leader Mian Nawaz Sharif firmly rejected the policy of stick and carrot and made sure that the country became nuclear.

"All along, our armed forces remained a guardian & protector of the programme in the face of malign intentions of our enemies," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Nuclear Independence Sunday Silver All From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

5 minutes ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

19 minutes ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

19 minutes ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

20 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

20 minutes ago
 Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportuni ..

Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportunities boosting trade and invest ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.