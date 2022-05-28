UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Takbeer A Day Of Pride For Pakistani Nation: Riaz Pirzada

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Youm-e-Takbeer a day of pride for Pakistani nation: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday paid glowing tributes to former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and services of those scientists who made Pakistan's defense strong.

"Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of honour for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said nation will always remember exemplary leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif for showing outstanding political courage on May 28, adding, twenty four years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully nuclear tests.

"On the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer, the nation should reaffirm its commitment to safeguard its sovereignty, integrity and independence against any form of aggression," he mentioned.

"This day reminds the services rendered by civilian and military leadership who made Pakistan a nuclear power, and this was the day when ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif declared Pakistan as the 7th atomic power in the world, he said.

He also appreciated the unforgettable role of late Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that as a nation we must continue our strive hard to make Pakistan an economically independent and welfare state also.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif World Nuclear Independence May Muslim All PTV

Recent Stories

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

11 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.