Youm-e-Takbeer a day of pride for Pakistani nation: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Saturday paid glowing tributes to former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and services of those scientists who made Pakistan's defense strong.

"Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of honour for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe", he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said nation will always remember exemplary leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif for showing outstanding political courage on May 28, adding, twenty four years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully nuclear tests.

"On the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer, the nation should reaffirm its commitment to safeguard its sovereignty, integrity and independence against any form of aggression," he mentioned.

"This day reminds the services rendered by civilian and military leadership who made Pakistan a nuclear power, and this was the day when ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif declared Pakistan as the 7th atomic power in the world, he said.

He also appreciated the unforgettable role of late Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that as a nation we must continue our strive hard to make Pakistan an economically independent and welfare state also.