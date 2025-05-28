Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer A Glorious Day Of National Pride, Sovereignty, And Nuclear Strength: PA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a golden chapter in the country’s defense history.

In his message, the Speaker staid, “Youm-e-Takbeer is the day when Pakistan sent a clear message to its adversaries that our sovereignty is invincible. It is not just a date on the Calendar, but a day of renewed commitment to national pride, independence, and the defense of our homeland.”

The Speaker emphasized that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan thwarted hostile intentions by successfully conducting nuclear tests, proving that the nation would never compromise on its security. He credited this historic achievement to the bold leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists, and the professional excellence of the armed forces, all of whom, he said, will forever be remembered by the nation.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the role of the armed forces in making Pakistan’s nuclear program secure, credible, and unassailable.

“From the mountains of Chaghi to every border of the homeland, the Pakistan Army has always stood tall in defense of the nation,” he added. He said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a reminder of the enduring legacy of standing strong against aggression. He said Pakistan’s brave, united, and strategic response to recent Indian hostility reflects this very tradition.

“The entire nation, the government, our institutions, and the armed forces stood together as one and thwarted every threat to our sovereignty,” the Speaker said. He added that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has not only ensured internal stability but has also guaranteed external security. “Youm-e-Takbeer is, in fact, a celebration of national confidence, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve, foundations on which our invincibility rests,” he remarked.

The Speaker also paid glowing tribute to the great leaders, scientists, engineers, military officers, and patriotic citizens whose sacrifices made this milestone possible.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

4 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

4 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

4 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

4 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

5 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

5 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

5 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

5 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan