- Home
- Pakistan
- Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker
Youm-e-Takbeer A Glorious Day Of National Pride, Sovereignty, And Nuclear Strength: PA Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a golden chapter in the country’s defense history.
In his message, the Speaker staid, “Youm-e-Takbeer is the day when Pakistan sent a clear message to its adversaries that our sovereignty is invincible. It is not just a date on the Calendar, but a day of renewed commitment to national pride, independence, and the defense of our homeland.”
The Speaker emphasized that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan thwarted hostile intentions by successfully conducting nuclear tests, proving that the nation would never compromise on its security. He credited this historic achievement to the bold leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists, and the professional excellence of the armed forces, all of whom, he said, will forever be remembered by the nation.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the role of the armed forces in making Pakistan’s nuclear program secure, credible, and unassailable.
“From the mountains of Chaghi to every border of the homeland, the Pakistan Army has always stood tall in defense of the nation,” he added. He said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a reminder of the enduring legacy of standing strong against aggression. He said Pakistan’s brave, united, and strategic response to recent Indian hostility reflects this very tradition.
“The entire nation, the government, our institutions, and the armed forces stood together as one and thwarted every threat to our sovereignty,” the Speaker said. He added that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has not only ensured internal stability but has also guaranteed external security. “Youm-e-Takbeer is, in fact, a celebration of national confidence, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve, foundations on which our invincibility rests,” he remarked.
The Speaker also paid glowing tribute to the great leaders, scientists, engineers, military officers, and patriotic citizens whose sacrifices made this milestone possible.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker3 minutes ago
-
Sovereignty to be protected at all costs; Barrister Danyal3 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer" observed with enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer13 minutes ago
-
03 stolen motorcycles recovered13 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride: Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 41.3 mln13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to peace but will respond to any aggression: NA Speaker23 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat observes Youm-e-Takbeer23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing anti-polio drive43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerges as the first Muslim country and 7th Nuclear Power of the world on May,28: Anwarul H ..1 hour ago
-
Police recovered 9600 stolen school books, 02 booked1 hour ago