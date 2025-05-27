Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day makes Pakistan’s defense impregnable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all set to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer on Wednesday with patriotic fervor, marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted in Chagai, Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

Citizens from all walks of life—ranging from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan and Kohistan to Khyber—along with government officials, civil society members, students, and political activists will participate in rallies, seminars, walks, and speech competitions to honour this pivotal day in Pakistan’s history.

On this day in 1998, Pakistan had successfully responded to a series of Indian nuclear tests by detonating six nuclear devices, becoming the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Muslim world. The bold move of the then PMLN Govt established strategic balance in South Asia and was widely seen as a significant achievement in the nation’s defense capability.

The day will begin with special prayers across mosques for the country’s progress, peace for the martyrs, and the freedom of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has declared May 28 a public holiday, with the national flag to be hoisted on the government buildings across the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Glowing tributes will be paid to former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as well as the country’s scientists, engineers, and strategic institutions for their invaluable roles in achieving the much needed nuclear capability.

Speaking to APP, Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, said Pakistan's nuclear tests have restored regional deterrence and significantly elevated our country’s international stature.

“It was a moment of great pride for the entire nation and the Muslim world as 27 years ago on this historic day Pakistan joined the prestigious club of nuclear states,” he remarked,” he said, adding former PM Nawaz Sharif’s decision of going for the tests have proved correct today after India’s unprovoked attacks on May 7, 2025.

Brigadier (R) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary of Law and Order of erstwhile FATA, highlighted the persistent security challenges Pakistan has faced since its inception. He noted that India’s aggressive policies, including the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947, four wars, and more recent hostilities such as the Balakot air strike and attacks inside Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in May 2025, compelled Pakistan to fortify its defense.

“India’s hegemonic ambitions left Pakistan with no choice but to respond decisively in 1998,” Brig Mehmood said, adding that Pakistan’s military strength has consistently foiled hostile designs of the enemy.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and KP Affairs, emphasized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in resisting international pressure to proceed with the nuclear tests.

“Had Pakistan not responded on May 28, it would have remained vulnerable to regional threats,” he said.

Condemning acts of sabotage, such as the arson attack on the Chagai Mountain model at Radio Pakistan Peshawar in 2023, he called it an attack on national pride and demanded bringing perpetrators to justice.

Experts lauded the success of recent operations of Iron Wall and Marak-e-Haq, in which Pakistani forces proved their advanced operational capabilities, including downing multiple Indian warplanes.

Showing its superiority against India during operation Iron Wall, Pakistani forces have shotdown six IAF warplanes including Rafale jets besides destroyed bases and military infrastructure of the enemy.

Dr Ejaz said Pakistan and India should come to the negotiating table and resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir for durable peace in the region. He said that Pakistan had lost about 90,000 people in the war against terrorism, besides enduring economic losses worth $150 billion and time has come to inform the world community about Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif recent visit to brotherly countries of Turkey and Iran, saying that such high profile visits were the need of the hour on the diplomatic front after Indian naked aggression.

They said India had unleashed baseless propaganda against Pakistan about the Pahalgam incident and killed innocent people and children in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir’s missile attacks.

Dr Ejaz said that it was India that rejected the sincere offer for an investigation at an international level about the Pahalagam incident and launched unprovoked attacks inside Pakistan and Azad Kashmir that badly tarnished the Modi Govt image.

The experts said the aggressive designs of fascist Modi Govt have put peace in South Asia at stake, urging the UN Security Council to implement its resolution on Kashmir.

They said that the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war between nuclear powers would put peace of the entire region into jeopardy.

They reiterated that national security goes hand in hand with economic stability and praised the government’s efforts to steer the country towards economic resilience and growth despite past sanctions and crises.

Youm-e-Takbeer remains a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its sovereignty and the unity of its people in the face of adversity. They said Youm e Takbeer was a proud day in the history of Pakistan and people of KP are ready to celebrate it with national enthusiasm.

APP/fam.