Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Following the creation of Pakistan, India continued hatching conspiracies and waged four wars against it, showing its hegemonic and aggressive designs.

Depriving people of Kashmir of their in-birth right of freedom, India had illegally landed its troops in the Muslims majority Jummu and Kashmir (J&K) capital srinagar on October 26, 1947 and deprived its people of the right of self determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council.

India broke all record of attrocities and human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris and its brutalities continued as evident from the life imprisonment of the great Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik few days ago.

The people of Jummu and Kashmir whom stood up against the illegal occupation, had succeeded to liberate Azad Kashmir from the Indian yoke after giving matchless sacrifices.

To take revenge of their crushing defeat in Kashmir, the cowardly Indian occupational forces had launched predawn attack on Lahore and Sialkot sectors on September 6, 1965 without warning or declaration of war.

Pakistani military backed by PAF, Pak Navy and strong determination of the nation, had repulsed the cowardly attacks and foiled the nefarious designs of the aggressor that was three times bigger than Pakistani forces.

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH) had successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where he was martyred after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965.

“Pakistani forces had occupied over 16,00 kilometers Indian territory during 65 war and was in strong position to capture Delhi if the imposed war was continued for few more days,’ said Brig (Retd) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order erstwhile Fata (now merged tribal districts) while talking to APP.

"Our forces had reached upto Sutlaj river bridge India and was nearer to Delhi as PAF and Pakistan Artillery had broken back of the enemy."

Brig Mehmood said that India continued conspiracies against Pakistan and attacked our western and Eastern borders in 1971 while the enemy attacks on civilian population inside Azad Kashmir during Kargil War and IAF attack at Balakot in February 2019 were sufficient proof of India's aggressive designs against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was left with no option but to successfully detonated its nuclear devices at Chagi Balochistan 24 years ago on May 28, 1998 in response to India’s nuclear tests to restore the balance of power and maintained deterrence equilibrium in the region.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan said that 28th May was a historic day in the history of Pakistan when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif set aside all international pressures and successfully conducted six nuclear tests at Chagi Balochistan in 1998.

Thus, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and first of Muslims Ummah.

“In my view, Pakistan was compelled to test its nuclear weapons in response to a series of nuclear tests by India on May 11-13, 1998,’ he said.

He said Indian politicians, civil society and intelligentsia were of the view that now they had a monopoly over the nuclear technology and security capability in the region after the nuclear tests.

Manzoor said the Indians leaders and civil society had bite the dust after Pakistan’s six successful nuclear tests.

Dr Khurshid Ahmed, Professor International Relations Department University of Peshawar told APP that India’s first nuclear test in 1974 was a wake call for former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was a visionary leader and launched Pakistan nuclear program to ensure its security and survival.

Dr Khurshid said that Nawaz Sharif Government knew that Pakistan’s failure to respond against Indian tests would have made it vulnerable to its aggressive neighbor and later paid the heavy price of losing his Government in October 12, 1999.

He said that Pakistani was a powerful and resilient nation that successfully came out of the economic quagmire following international sections in wake of the tests.

Menwhile, Federal Government has announced the 10-day celebrations in connection of Youm e Takbeer and this year theme is “Na Jhuky Thay Na Jhuken Gay (We never bowed nor will bend our heads down)”.

People from Karachi to Chitral and Gawadar to Peshawar have celebrated Youm e takbeer with national enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan in KP.

Political parties, cultural and educational institutions have organized special program in connection with the day.

The key function was held at PMLN KP Secretariat at Peshawar Cantonment addressed by Prime Minister Adviser, Engr Amir Muqam and others.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the “Youm-e-Takbeer” aimed at highlighting the importance of the historic day.

In memory of the nuclear explosion, a Chaghi Mountain model has been constructed in premises of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar.

