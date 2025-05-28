"Youm-e-Takbeer: a message for the future, not just a memory": Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer, emphasized Pakistan’s continued commitment to national security and self-reliance.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said May 28 remains a defining moment in Pakistan’s history. It was the day the country announced to the world that it would not allow any compromise on its sovereignty.

“We remember this day when Pakistan sent a message from the mountains of Chagai that our independence would not be undermined,” he stated.

He said the nuclear tests were a result of Pakistan’s own efforts and capabilities. “It was a historic day when we developed our nuclear shield with our own hands,” Leghari said. He described the tests as a clear message that Pakistan’s security remains the nation’s top priority.

While highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the minister stated that the country is prepared for any threat. “We are peace advocates, but we are fully prepared for war. Anyone who challenges our sovereignty will receive a strong response,” he said.

Leghari praised the dedication of Pakistan’s scientists and defense experts, saying their contributions have made the country’s defense strong.

“The sacrifices of our scientists and experts have made us secure,” he said.

Referring to the regional and global relevance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability, the minister stated that the country's defense posture had proved effective when needed. “Pakistan’s nuclear program has shown the world that it is a necessity for our defense,” he added.

He said those who misinterpret Pakistan’s desire for peace should remember the country’s resolve. “Those who took our peaceful approach as a sign of weakness have seen our strength in the pages of history,” he remarked.

Leghari noted that while Pakistan does not aim to initiate conflict, it will defend itself against aggression. “Pakistan has never attacked any nation, but those who attack us will be defeated,” he said.

The minister said the same unity and resolve shown in 1998 continues today.

“Just as we proved our capability to the world back then, today the nation stands with the same determination,” he said. “Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a memory of the past but a message for the future.”