Youm-e-Takbeer A Pivotal Day In Pakistan’s History: Mohabat Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 11:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) District president Pakistan Muslim League-N and former candidate for the National Assembly constituency NA-17 Malik Mohabat Awan Tuesday emphasized the significance of May 28, Youm-e-Takbeer, as a pivotal day in Pakistan’s history.

He shared these views with the media before departing for Lahore to attend a central council meeting.

He stated that it marks the day when former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, strengthened the country’s defense by conducting nuclear tests in response to India’s, defying global pressure.

He said that this act made Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the seventh globally.

Awan highlighted that the nuclear tests conducted on this day made Pakistan’s defense unassailable, with the dust rising from the mountains of Chagai symbolizing the nation's bright future and robust defense.

