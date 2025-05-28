Youm-e-Takbeer A Symbol Of National Pride,unity,strength:CM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a day of pride,power and unwavering national resolve.
In her message she said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date on the Calendar,it is a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s historic decision to become a nuclear power, a decision that continues to inspire pride and confidence in the nation.”
“Twenty-seven years have passed,yet the people of Pakistan continue to hold their heads high and they will continue to do so,” she added.“This is the day when Pakistan’s leadership, under Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, chose national interest and public aspiration over global pressure.”
CM said that "Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not only a strategic asset for the country but a symbol of strength and pride for the entire Muslim world.“By the grace of Almighty Allah,Pakistan earned the historic distinction of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power,”she said.
The CM emphasized that “the enemy no longer dares to cast an evil eye on our land, because of the bold and visionary decision taken on May 28, 1998.The foundation for the victory on May 10 was laid on May 28. Our nuclear program remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s defense strategy.”
The CM Maryam Nawaz also praised the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif saying that the nation remains indebted to him for his brave and historic decision.
CM said,“Every time Pakistan has delivered a strong and clear response to its enemies, it has been under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”
The CM reaffirmed that "Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not a threat to anyone but a guarantee of peace and security. “Our tests were a message to the world:Pakistan wants peace but stands fully prepared to defend itself.” She urged the nation to honor the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer with renewed unity and commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty,independence and progress.
Recent Stories
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with commitment to defend the country's sovereignty3 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Department concludes province-wide health facilities monitoring campaign3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national pride,unity,strength:CM3 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear achievements on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s nuclear capability a symbol of national resolve:Bilal Akbar Khan13 minutes ago
-
Maritime economy to gain $100 mln boost: Junaid Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Mushaal Mullick commemorates Youm-e-Takbir1 hour ago
-
Naqvi’s message on Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation proud of its nuclear strength1 hour ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit Hong Kong to participate in IOMed convention signing ceremony1 hour ago
-
Sargodha marks 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with enthusiastic unity rally2 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer walk held at AIMC2 hours ago