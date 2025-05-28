Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national pride,unity,strength:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a day of pride,power and unwavering national resolve.

In her message she said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date on the Calendar,it is a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s historic decision to become a nuclear power, a decision that continues to inspire pride and confidence in the nation.”

“Twenty-seven years have passed,yet the people of Pakistan continue to hold their heads high and they will continue to do so,” she added.“This is the day when Pakistan’s leadership, under Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, chose national interest and public aspiration over global pressure.”

CM said that "Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not only a strategic asset for the country but a symbol of strength and pride for the entire Muslim world.“By the grace of Almighty Allah,Pakistan earned the historic distinction of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power,”she said.

The CM emphasized that “the enemy no longer dares to cast an evil eye on our land, because of the bold and visionary decision taken on May 28, 1998.The foundation for the victory on May 10 was laid on May 28. Our nuclear program remains a key pillar of Pakistan’s defense strategy.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz also praised the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif saying that the nation remains indebted to him for his brave and historic decision.

CM said,“Every time Pakistan has delivered a strong and clear response to its enemies, it has been under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

The CM reaffirmed that "Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not a threat to anyone but a guarantee of peace and security. “Our tests were a message to the world:Pakistan wants peace but stands fully prepared to defend itself.” She urged the nation to honor the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer with renewed unity and commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty,independence and progress.