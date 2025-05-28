Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer A Symbol Of National Unity, Not Politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer should be observed as a day of national unity and pride, rather than political point-scoring

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer should be observed as a day of national unity and pride, rather than political point-scoring.

Speaking at an event, Abbasi emphasized that May 28 the day Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998 holds great significance in the country's history, symbolizing the strength and resilience of the Pakistani nation.

The people of Pakistan celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with fervor and patriotism. It reflects our unity and determination to safeguard national security,” he said. “

He credited the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and renowned scientist Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, along with their dedicated team, for their pivotal role in making Pakistan’s defense system invincible and establishing a strategic balance in the region.

Abbasi also praised Field Marshal General Asim Munir for reinforcing the country's defense posture. “General Asim Munir has proven that Pakistan is capable of giving a fitting response to any Indian aggression. The Pakistan Army remains vigilant and ready,” he stated.

Expressing concern over India's recent move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Abbasi described it as a dangerous step toward “water warfare.” He called on international powers to take serious notice of India’s unilateral actions, warning of their potential consequences for regional stability.

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not pol ..

Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

1 minute ago
 Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms ..

Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing

1 minute ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve ..

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sa ..

1 minute ago

Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable

8 minutes ago
 Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ..

Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after ..

Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival ..

1 minute ago
Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post- ..

Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, sa ..

1 minute ago
 Child dies after falling into open sewage drain

Child dies after falling into open sewage drain

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same res ..

Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: A ..

59 minutes ago
 India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musad ..

India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik

59 minutes ago
 Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan ..

Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal

59 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Ta ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unit ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan