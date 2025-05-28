Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer should be observed as a day of national unity and pride, rather than political point-scoring

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer should be observed as a day of national unity and pride, rather than political point-scoring.

Speaking at an event, Abbasi emphasized that May 28 the day Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998 holds great significance in the country's history, symbolizing the strength and resilience of the Pakistani nation.

The people of Pakistan celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with fervor and patriotism. It reflects our unity and determination to safeguard national security,” he said. “

He credited the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and renowned scientist Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, along with their dedicated team, for their pivotal role in making Pakistan’s defense system invincible and establishing a strategic balance in the region.

Abbasi also praised Field Marshal General Asim Munir for reinforcing the country's defense posture. “General Asim Munir has proven that Pakistan is capable of giving a fitting response to any Indian aggression. The Pakistan Army remains vigilant and ready,” he stated.

Expressing concern over India's recent move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Abbasi described it as a dangerous step toward “water warfare.” He called on international powers to take serious notice of India’s unilateral actions, warning of their potential consequences for regional stability.