Youm-e-Takbeer: AJK to mark 26th anniversary of nuclear tests to be celebrated with full zeal

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to observe "Youm-e-Takbeer" on Tuesday, May 28, to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Pakistan's historic nuclear tests.

According to details, these tests, conducted on May 28, 1998, marked Pakistan's emergence as the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first Islamic nation to achieve this status, while, the government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday across the country, including Azad Jammu Kashmir, to mark this significant event.

Special ceremonies will be held, and speakers will recall the historical background of the tests.

PML (N) AJK Chapter President Shah Ghulam Qadir has urged party workers to organize special ceremonies at all district headquarters in AJK.

These events will honor the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

In Mirpur, a grand ceremony will be held at the office complex of local PML (N) leader and former minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed at Toyota Azad Motors Building.

In other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, similar ceremonies will be observed to commemorate the historic tests.

The people of AJK will join the entire Pakistani nation in reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dr. Amin Chaudhry, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Jinnah Foundation, highlighted Pakistan's commitment to global peace and stability.

He emphasized that Pakistan had always contributed to international efforts for arms control, non-proliferation, and disarmament, adhering to the highest standards of nuclear safety and security.

Every year, the nation pays tributes to the contributions of its scientists, engineers, and technicians for ensuring the security and development of Pakistan, he added.

On May 11, 1998, India conducted its own nuclear tests, attempting to disturb the balance of power in South Asia.

Pakistan nuclear tests conducted in response to India's aggression, made Pakistan's defense invincible and established it as a formidable power in the Islamic world and the international community.

