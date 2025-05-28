Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Being Celebrated With Patriotic Zeal Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:24 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

Armed Forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs felicitate nation on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2025) "Youm-e-Takbeer" is being celebrated with patriotic zeal today (Wednesday) in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on this day in 1998. Today (Wednesday) is a public holiday.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile.

The team of Pakistan's scientists led by founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the RasKoh Hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

These tests demonstrated the resolve of the nation to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

The historic statement of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve, but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone.

By resisting the mounting external pressures, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif went for taking the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes in response to Indian nuclear tests and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, have extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a statement of ISPR, Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

The statement said this historic achievement epitomizes the nation's resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Balochistan Prime Minister World Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear ISPR Independence Muslim Asia Arsenal Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zea ..

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

1 minute ago
 TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan wit ..

TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..

3 minutes ago
 60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethra ..

60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

10 minutes ago
 Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversif ..

Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..

10 minutes ago
 'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unv ..

'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit

26 minutes ago
 UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advis ..

UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting

26 minutes ago
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revi ..

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands

41 minutes ago
 'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates glob ..

'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy

41 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit session urges content creators t ..

Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day

56 minutes ago
 SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licenc ..

SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..

56 minutes ago
 Captains of regional media highlight scope for ind ..

Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technolo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan