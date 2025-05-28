Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor, marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted in Chagai, Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

Citizens from all walks of life ranging from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan and Kohistan to Khyber along with government officials, civil society members, students, and political activists participated in rallies, seminars, walks, and speech competitions to honour this pivotal day in Pakistan’s history.

On this day in 1998, Pakistan had successfully responded to a series of Indian nuclear tests by detonating six nuclear devices, becoming the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Muslim world.

The bold move of the then PMLN Govt established strategic balance in South Asia and was widely seen as a significant achievement in the nation’s defense capability.

The day began with special prayers in mosques for Pakistan's progress, peace for the martyrs, and the freedom of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has declared May 28 a public holiday, with the national flag hoisted on the government buildings across the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Glowing tributes has been paid to former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as well as the country’s scientists, engineers, and strategic institutions for their invaluable roles in achieving the much needed nuclear capability.

An impressive function in connection with the day was held at PMLN Secretariat at Peshawar addressed by Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam as chief guest.

He said May 28 was a historic day in the country's history as on this day Pakistan became the 7th recognized nuclear power in world and first of the Muslim Ummah.

He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set aside international pressure and conducted six nuclear tests against five by India.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan will continue moral, diplomatic and political support of Kashmiris.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the day at Nowshera, PMLN Nowshera District President Hamza Khan said Pakistan's nuclear tests have restored regional deterrence and significantly elevated our country’s international stature.

“It was a moment of great pride for the entire nation and the Muslim world as 27 years ago on this historic day Pakistan joined the prestigious club of nuclear states,” he remarked,” adding former PM Nawaz Sharif’s decision of going for the tests have proved correct today after India’s unprovoked attacks in Pakistan on May 7, 2025.

He noted that India’s aggressive policies, including the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, four wars, and more recent hostilities such as the Balakot air strike and attacks inside Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in May 2025, compelled Pakistan to strengthen its defense.

“India’s hegemonic ambitions left Pakistan with no choice but to respond decisively in 1998,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s military strength has consistently foiled hostile designs of the enemy.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and KP Affairs, emphasized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in resisting international pressure to proceed with the nuclear tests. “Had Pakistan not responded on May 28, it would have remained vulnerable to regional threats,” he said.

He lauded the success of recent operations of Iron Wall and Marak-e-Haq, in which Pakistani forces proved their advanced operational capabilities, including downing multiple Indian warplanes.

Showing its superiority against India during operation Iron Wall, Pakistani forces have shotdown six IAF warplanes including Rafale jets besides destroyed bases and military infrastructure of the enemy.

The Speakers said Pakistan and India should come to the negotiating table and resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir for durable peace in the region.

They said that Pakistan had lost about 90,000 people in the war against terrorism, besides enduring economic losses worth $150 billion and time has come to inform the world community about Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism.

The day was also celebrated in erstwhileFata where rallies and walks held in all tribal districts.

Youm-e-Takbeer remains a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its sovereignty and the unity of its people in the face of adversity.

They said Youm e Takbeer was a proud day in the history of Pakistan and people of KP are ready to give every sacrifice for their homeland.

