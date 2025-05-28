Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated In Shaheed Benazirabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 08:42 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad with great national enthusiasm and spirit. In this connection, the Department of Education, Shaheed Benazirabad organized a grand ceremony at H.M. Khoja Auditorium Hall.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Addressing the audience, DC Nizamani, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Education Officer (Primary) Masood Ahmed Sahito, and other dignitaries highlighted the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer.
Speakers said that on this day, May 28, 1998, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability to the world, sending a clear message that the country is always prepared to safeguard its freedom, sovereignty, and national security.
Speakers emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects the brilliance of Pakistani scientists, the strength of the armed forces, and wise leadership.
They urged the participants to renew their pledge on this day to work tirelessly for the integrity, sovereignty, peace, and progress of the nation. The event also featured performances of patriotic tableaus by schoolchildren. A large number of officials from the departments of education and health, teachers, and students attended the ceremony.
APP/rzq-nsm
