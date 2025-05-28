Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated In Tank With Patriotic Zeal, Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was also commemorated in Tank district with great national spirit and dignity here on Wednesday.
In this regard, a solemn ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the supervision of the district administration, in collaboration with SRSP and PPAF.
The event was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and Muhammad Anwar, and was attended by SRSP Coordinator Haroon Khan Mehsud, elected councilors, TMA officials and staff, teachers, students, media representatives, and a large number of local citizens.
Addressing the gathering, speakers paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the nation’s scientists for their courage, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment.
They said that Pakistan's emergence as a nuclear power on May 28, 1998, was a historic milestone made possible by the tireless efforts and unmatched sacrifices of the country’s defenders.
They added that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a reminder of unity, resilience, and national pride, and demonstrates how Pakistan stood firm in the face of international pressure to safeguard its sovereignty.
The event concluded with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country, as well as for the elevation of the ranks of national martyrs in Jannah.
