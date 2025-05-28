Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With Commitment To Defend The Country's Sovereignty
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that on May 28, 1998, Quaid of PML-N and then-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif responded to India's five nuclear tests with six nuclear tests of Pakistan's own, making the country's defence and security invincible by the grace of Allah.
She emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation pays tribute to the courageous leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the armed forces, reaffirming their resolve to counter any Indian aggression with full force, just as they did during Operation "Bunyan un Marsoos".
Tahira expressed these views while delivering her speech as the chief guest at the central ceremony held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.
She highlighted that despite immense foreign pressure and threats, the then PM Nawaz Sharif conducted the nuclear tests, proving that national security and defence are paramount. She asserted that as a nuclear power, Pakistan has every right to decisively respond to any aggression.
Referring to India's cowardly attack under the cover of darkness, she praised Field Marshal Hafiz Saeed Asim Munir, the Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, and the brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces for repelling the aggression and setting a new example of valor, reigniting the spirit of sacrifice among the youth.
Other speakers at the event, including parliamentarians, described Youm-e-Takbeer as a golden chapter in Pakistan's history of defense and security. They lauded the visionary leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and the armed forces, which has made Pakistan stronger and more secure. They reiterated that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, any future aggression by its arch-rival will be met with an unforgettable response.
The event was attended by members of national and provincial assemblies, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah University, government officials, prominent figures from various fields, and a large number of students.
Students expressed their love for Pakistan through national songs and speeches, paying rich tributes to the heroes of Youm-e-Takbeer.
