Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With Fervor In KP’s Southern Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with fervor in KP’s southern districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

Several rallies and walks were held in which a large number of people including the political activists, civil society, officials of the district administrations etc to mark the historic day of May 28 when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests at Chagi.

On this auspicious occasion, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity, sovereignty and development of the country.

The participants of rallies were chanting slogans "Allah-u-Akbar" and "Long live Pakistan," creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic fervor. The speakers paid glowing tributes to the country’s scientists and congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

In Dera Ismail Khan, in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer Day, Provost Section, Gomal University on Tuesday held a walk the VC highlighted the significance of this historic day.

He said that from the very beginning, India had been involved in nefarious plans to weaken Pakistan both internally and externally, but Pakistan's strength and unity have always thwarted these conspiracies. Rally-Takbeer

Similarly, district administration Dera organized a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's Office with participants and culminated after reaching Yadgar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that day was of national pride for us when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defensive strength to the world.

Besides South Waziristan, in Tank too, a walk was held in this regard where Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib cut a cake to mark the day.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with soul stirring slogans and expressed their commitment to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

