Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With National Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with national enthusiasm in memory of the successful nuclear tests conducted on that day in 1998 which made the country's defense invincible.

In his special message on Tuesday, he stated that Youm-e-Takbir is celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday to commemorate the Chagai-I and Chagai-II series of nuclear tests.

He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the bold decision to test Pakistan's nuclear weapons, thereby balancing the strategic power in the region.

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the unity between our political and defense forces under the green crescent flag, strengthening the country's defense.

The minister recalled that on this day in 1998, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exhibited bold leadership by resisting immense pressures and inducements, making Pakistan a nuclear-armed nation.

