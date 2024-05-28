Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrated With National Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with national enthusiasm in memory of the successful nuclear tests conducted on that day in 1998 which made the country's defense invincible.
In his special message on Tuesday, he stated that Youm-e-Takbir is celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday to commemorate the Chagai-I and Chagai-II series of nuclear tests.
He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the bold decision to test Pakistan's nuclear weapons, thereby balancing the strategic power in the region.
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the unity between our political and defense forces under the green crescent flag, strengthening the country's defense.
The minister recalled that on this day in 1998, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exhibited bold leadership by resisting immense pressures and inducements, making Pakistan a nuclear-armed nation.
Recent Stories
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities23 seconds ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar20 minutes ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project20 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered41 minutes ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation51 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles51 minutes ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal56 minutes ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi announces five initiatives to provide relief to residents of Islamabad1 hour ago