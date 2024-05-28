Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was observed with great enthusiasm in respective area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The Youm-e- Takbeer rally was taken out in various districts of the province including Nasirabad, Kachhi, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Pishin, Chaman, including Quetta and other areas. Different rally were taken out to celebrate the Youm-e- Takbeer which were led by provincial ministers and MPAs in Quetta.

Respective deputy commissioners took out the Youm-e- Takbeer rallies in their respective areas which were participated by large number of people including officers, students, party workers and other people to observe the Takbeer Day.

Addressing at the rallies, the ministers and deputy commissioners said that despite the external pressure, the country's defense was made impregnable by nuclear explosion.

They said that that the May 28 was a day of honor not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim Ummah adding that the entire nation was proud of its political leadership, armed forces and its nuclear scientists.

The Youm-e- Takbeer is vital milestone in the history of Pakistan, on this day, Pakistan emerged as the world's only nuclear power, the May 28 made Pakistan's defense impregnable, they highlighted.

They said that this act of military leadership would remain alive forever as a symbol of national security and defense.

The speakers said that we all should play our significance role in the construction and development of the country so that we could join the ranks of other developed countries.