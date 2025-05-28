Open Menu

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ Commemorated With National Zeal In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The district Administration marked Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor, commemorating the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power in 1998, securing its defense and asserting its sovereignty on the global stage.

The day began with special prayers for durable peace, prosperity, and security of the country.

Several events were organized to honor the significance of the day and tributes were paid to the scientists, Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

To mark the day, banners and streamers along circular road were also displayed bearing patriotic slogans about the country's development and prosperity.

A flag hoisting ceremony, symbolizing the nation's unity and strength. Following the ceremony, a walk was taken out which was attended by citizens, government officials, and members of civil society.

They were holding banners inscribed with slogans regarding national solidarity.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers emphasized the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer as a reminder of the country's strategic strength and the unity required to protect its sovereignty.

They expressed resolve to uphold national pride and honor the sacrifices that made Pakistan’s defense imperagnable.

APP/slm

