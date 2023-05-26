Youm-e-Takbeer conference tomorrow, a day ahead of itssilver jubilee

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO), and Nazariya-e-Pakistan Forum are planning to organize Youm-e-Takbeer Conference at Superior College on Saturday, a day ahead of the silver jubilee of the anniversary of the nuclear detonations by the country.

The forum would pay tribute to martyred soldiers and law enforcers of Pakistan in line with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

Former director colleges, noted educationist, intellectual and President Nazariya-e-Pakistan Forum, Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui would preside over the conference.

Poets, writers, and intellectuals besides a large number of students would attend the Youm-e-Takbeer Conference, a day ahead of Youm-e-Takbeer day celebrations across the country on May 28, 2023, the 25th year of the anniversary.