Youm-e-Takbeer Day Observed In Larkana Press Club
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Larkana Press Club celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer day in a grand manner here on Tuesday.
The ceremony was attended by Larkana Press Club President Murtaza Kalhoro, Vice President Dr. Badr Shaikh, Treasurer Abdul Qadir Jagirani, Munir Ahmad Soomro, Ayaz Sario, Abdul Khaliq Mughiri, Yasin Abro, Ali Gramani, Javed Solangi, Nader Mairi, Shah Muhammad Lashari, Abdul Hafeez Mangi, Syed Safir Shah, Abdul Qadir Gopang, Saeed Rahman and other journalists.
Addressing on this occasion, President of Larkana Press Club Murtaza Kalhoro and other journalists paid tributes to Quaid-e- Awam and the founder of People's Party and former Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and recalled history of Pakistan's Nuclear programme.
They said that on May 28, 1998, the former Prime Minister of the country, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with the Pakistan Army, carried out five nuclear explosions in Chagai area of Balochistan and sent a strong message to the world that now Pakistan has become a nuclear power.
They further said that the institutions of the country including Pakistan Army are always ready to defend the country, while this country and its nuclear assets are in safe hands and we assure our officials that country's people are with our Pakistan army.
