Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Day Observed In Larkana Press Club

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer day observed in Larkana press club

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Larkana Press Club celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer day in a grand manner here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Larkana Press Club President Murtaza Kalhoro, Vice President Dr. Badr Shaikh, Treasurer Abdul Qadir Jagirani, Munir Ahmad Soomro, Ayaz Sario, Abdul Khaliq Mughiri, Yasin Abro, Ali Gramani, Javed Solangi, Nader Mairi, Shah Muhammad Lashari, Abdul Hafeez Mangi, Syed Safir Shah, Abdul Qadir Gopang, Saeed Rahman and other journalists.

Addressing on this occasion, President of Larkana Press Club Murtaza Kalhoro and other journalists paid tributes to Quaid-e- Awam and the founder of People's Party and former Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and recalled history of Pakistan's Nuclear programme.

They said that on May 28, 1998, the former Prime Minister of the country, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with the Pakistan Army, carried out five nuclear explosions in Chagai area of Balochistan and sent a strong message to the world that now Pakistan has become a nuclear power.

They further said that the institutions of the country including Pakistan Army are always ready to defend the country, while this country and its nuclear assets are in safe hands and we assure our officials that country's people are with our Pakistan army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Army Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Larkana Chagai May

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

57 minutes ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 hour ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 hour ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

2 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

3 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

19 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan