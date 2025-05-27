Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride: CEO IESCO

(@FahadShabbir)

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, Muhammad Naeem Jan, stated that May 28 marks a glorious chapter in Pakistan's history when, in 1998, successful nuclear tests in the mountains of Chagai sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a sovereign and invincible state

He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of our national unity, scientific excellence, and defense capabilities. This day reaffirms our unwavering resolve to safeguard our national interests and borders, even at the cost of the highest sacrifices, he added.

Highlighting IESCO’s commitment to the national spirit, CEO IESCO said that the organization plays a leading role in the energy sector for the country's development and public service, and will continue to fulfill its national duties with the same patriotic zeal.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, national flags will be hoisted at all IESCO offices, and special prayer ceremonies will be held, during which prayers for the country’s security, stability, and progress will be offered.