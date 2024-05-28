Youm-e-Takbeer Day Of National Pride, Courage: Shah Kameer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi has said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride, courage and determination.
In a press statement, he said that May 28 is celebrated as the day when Pakistan became the first nuclear power of the Islamic world. "It's a day to renew our commitment to defending our country," he said, adding that the government has declared May 28th as a national holiday to commemorate this achievement.
The day marks the failure of enemies' evil plans against Pakistan, he said, adding that the nuclear tests ensured the country's regional integrity, independence and sovereignty.
He said that people of all walk of life will continue to contribute in national building and economic development of the country.
He also expressed his firm commitment to support the efforts of the government for economic uplift and social prosperity. He said that a strong and stable economy is prerequisite for further strengthening the defence capabilities.
Shah Kameer also lauded the efforts of all those who contributed in making Pakistan a nuclear power of the world and termed them heroes of the nation.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
02 brothers get death penalty in double murder case4 minutes ago
-
CDA implements efficiency, discipline rules for improved governance4 minutes ago
-
PML-N working day and night for development of country: Minister14 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather, heat wave forecast in Karachi24 minutes ago
-
Agriculture's Role in National Development Emphasized at Launch of 7th Agricultural Census24 minutes ago
-
People of Hazara Division celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor24 minutes ago
-
House gutted24 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested; narcotics, weapons recovered34 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur44 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up in Hub44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy foils major drug smuggling bid in North Arabian Sea44 minutes ago
-
NDMA provides helicopters for extinguishing fire at Trail 3 & 544 minutes ago