Youm-e-Takbeer Day Of National Pride, Courage: Shah Kameer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi has said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride, courage and determination.

In a press statement, he said that May 28 is celebrated as the day when Pakistan became the first nuclear power of the Islamic world. "It's a day to renew our commitment to defending our country," he said, adding that the government has declared May 28th as a national holiday to commemorate this achievement.

The day marks the failure of enemies' evil plans against Pakistan, he said, adding that the nuclear tests ensured the country's regional integrity, independence and sovereignty.

He said that people of all walk of life will continue to contribute in national building and economic development of the country.

He also expressed his firm commitment to support the efforts of the government for economic uplift and social prosperity. He said that a strong and stable economy is prerequisite for further strengthening the defence capabilities.

Shah Kameer also lauded the efforts of all those who contributed in making Pakistan a nuclear power of the world and termed them heroes of the nation.

