Youm-e-Takbeer Declaration Of Pakistan's Invincible Defence: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Youm-e-Takbeer was the declaration that Pakistan's defense was invincible.

Thanking Almighty Allah, the minister congratulated all Pakistanis at home and abroad and thanked all friends and benefactors, she said in a tweet.

"This day is the day of no compromise on the patriotism, bravery, insight and national interest by ( PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif," she maintained.

The minister saluted the entire team including the scientists who sacrificed for the country and made the defense invincible for future generations 25 years ago.

She asked the masses to celebrate the day national victory and national unity with pride this evening at Liberty Chowk Lahore by ensuring their participation along with Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

