Youm-e-Takbeer Golden Chapter In Pakistan’s Defence History: Chairman Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that May 28, 1998—Youm-e-Takbeer— stands as a golden chapter in Pakistan’s defence history, symbolizing the nation's unwavering commitment to sovereignty and security.
In his special message on the occasion, the Chairman paid tribute to the visionary leadership that laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear capability, stating, “This historic journey was initiated by the founder of the country’s nuclear program, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose foresight and strategic direction led to the realization of this national achievement in 1998.”
He lauded the pivotal role of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, acknowledging her steadfast commitment to her father’s nuclear vision.
“As Prime Minister, she fully supported the national nuclear program, provided every possible facilitation to our scientists, and prioritized the national interest despite immense international pressure.
Her contributions will forever be etched in golden words in our national history,” he added.
Chairman Gilani extended his salutations to the current leadership, the Armed Forces, scientists, and the resilient people of Pakistan. He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer reminds the nation that unity is the key to overcoming any challenge.
“This day not only fills us with pride but also renews our collective resolve to never compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, national security, and defence,” he stated.
He stressed the need to educate the youth about the peaceful nature of Pakistan’s nuclear program, affirming, “Pakistan’s nuclear capability is purely defensive. While we are proponents of peace, we are fully capable of responding decisively to any aggression.”
On this momentous occasion, the Chairman Senate paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, scientists, patriotic leaders, and the Armed Forces who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation.
