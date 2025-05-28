Youm-e-Takbeer Is A Day Of National Pride: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a day of national pride and a symbol of Pakistan’s sovereign standing on the global stage.
In his message, the Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takbeer marks Pakistan’s emergence as a peaceful nuclear power, a milestone achieved solely for the sake of national sovereignty and security. “The meaning of Youm-e-Takbeer is clear: Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear state. This strength was acquired to safeguard our independence and ensure lasting security,” he said.
He praised the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces and scientists, stating that they elevated the nation’s dignity and made the country proud.
“Our forces and scientists have upheld national honor, and we will never allow any compromise on Pakistan’s security,” he added.
Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood further described Youm-e-Takbeer as a historic turning point, the result of the united will of the state, the government, the armed forces, our remarkable scientists, and the people of Pakistan. “This day is a symbol of sovereignty, perseverance, and our unwavering readiness to make any sacrifice for our national goals,” he said.
He expressed hope for the future, stating that with continued unity and relentless hard work, the nation will soon achieve the goal of economic stability.
