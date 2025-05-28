Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Is A Day Of National Pride: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride: Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a day of national pride and a symbol of Pakistan’s sovereign standing on the global stage.

In his message, the Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takbeer marks Pakistan’s emergence as a peaceful nuclear power, a milestone achieved solely for the sake of national sovereignty and security. “The meaning of Youm-e-Takbeer is clear: Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear state. This strength was acquired to safeguard our independence and ensure lasting security,” he said.

He praised the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces and scientists, stating that they elevated the nation’s dignity and made the country proud.

“Our forces and scientists have upheld national honor, and we will never allow any compromise on Pakistan’s security,” he added.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood further described Youm-e-Takbeer as a historic turning point, the result of the united will of the state, the government, the armed forces, our remarkable scientists, and the people of Pakistan. “This day is a symbol of sovereignty, perseverance, and our unwavering readiness to make any sacrifice for our national goals,” he said.

He expressed hope for the future, stating that with continued unity and relentless hard work, the nation will soon achieve the goal of economic stability.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

2 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

3 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

3 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

4 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

4 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

4 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

5 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

5 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

5 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan