Youm-e-Takbeer Is A Symbol Of Pakistan’s Sovereignty And National Pride: Murad Ali Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s defensive sovereignty and national dignity.
In his message on Wednesday, the Sindh Chief Minister said, “May 28 is a historic day when Pakistan, in 1998, conducted successful nuclear tests and demonstrated to the world that we will never compromise on our defence.”
Murad Ali Shah emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects the nation’s unwavering determination, the relentless efforts of its scientists, and the farsighted decisions of its leadership.
The CM said that Pakistan’s nuclear tests were not merely a technical success but a powerful assertion of sovereignty and a strong message to adversaries. “Today, we salute the sacrifices and patriotism of our great leaders and scientists who made this achievement possible.”
The Chief Minister concluded his message with a pledge: “We reaffirm our commitment to realising the dreams of our martyrs and visionary leaders. We will continue striving to build a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Pakistan.”
