Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Is A Symbol Of Pakistan’s Sovereignty And National Pride: Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national pride: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s defensive sovereignty and national dignity.

In his message on Wednesday, the Sindh Chief Minister said, “May 28 is a historic day when Pakistan, in 1998, conducted successful nuclear tests and demonstrated to the world that we will never compromise on our defence.”

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects the nation’s unwavering determination, the relentless efforts of its scientists, and the farsighted decisions of its leadership.

The CM said that Pakistan’s nuclear tests were not merely a technical success but a powerful assertion of sovereignty and a strong message to adversaries. “Today, we salute the sacrifices and patriotism of our great leaders and scientists who made this achievement possible.”

The Chief Minister concluded his message with a pledge: “We reaffirm our commitment to realising the dreams of our martyrs and visionary leaders. We will continue striving to build a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Pakistan.”

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

1 hour ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

2 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

3 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

3 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

3 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

4 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

4 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

4 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan