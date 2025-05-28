Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of Pakistan’s sovereignty and national pride: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s defensive sovereignty and national dignity.

In his message on Wednesday, the Sindh Chief Minister said, “May 28 is a historic day when Pakistan, in 1998, conducted successful nuclear tests and demonstrated to the world that we will never compromise on our defence.”

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer reflects the nation’s unwavering determination, the relentless efforts of its scientists, and the farsighted decisions of its leadership.

The CM said that Pakistan’s nuclear tests were not merely a technical success but a powerful assertion of sovereignty and a strong message to adversaries. “Today, we salute the sacrifices and patriotism of our great leaders and scientists who made this achievement possible.”

The Chief Minister concluded his message with a pledge: “We reaffirm our commitment to realising the dreams of our martyrs and visionary leaders. We will continue striving to build a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Pakistan.”