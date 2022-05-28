UrduPoint.com

Youm-e- Takbeer Is Being Observed Today With National Zeal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 11:18 AM

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

This year theme of the day is "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

This year theme of the day is "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in this connection with an aim aimed to highlight the importance of this day.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.

