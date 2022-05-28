Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

(@Abdulla99267510)

This year theme of the day is "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in this connection with an aim aimed to highlight the importance of this day.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.