"Youm E Takbeer" Made Pakistan's Defense Invincible: AJK Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain has said Youm e Takbeer was an exceptional significance in Pakistan's history as on May 28, 1998, in response to India's nuclear tests, Pakistan had befittingly responded to the enemy by detonating the nuclear device tests this day in response to India's nuclear test a week before on May 11.
Talking to media persons here he said "We have a strong defense force and if the enemy looks at us with a malicious eye, we are fully alert and prepared to give a befitting response."
Arshad said that India attacked Pakistan under the pretext of the Pahalgam false flag operation to malign Kashmiris ongoing struggle for freedom and targeted the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which he termed a very coward move by India.
Pakistan, the minister continued, responded to India's unprovoked aggression and shot down at least six war planes of the enemy's warplanes besides destroying its defense system.
He lauded valiant armed forces of Pakistan for making the country's defense invincible. He said that the Kashmiri people stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces and the nation.
"On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, I pray for the high ranks of the martyrs of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and the martyrs of the Pakistan defense forces", the minister said reiterating Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the struggle for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation.
APP/ahr/378
