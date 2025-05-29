Youm-e-Takbeer Marked With Solemn Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held in Multan on Tuesday to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.
The event was organized by senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari.
A large number of PML-N workers and local leaders participated in the ceremony, which was held to pay tribute to the historic achievement and reaffirm national resolve for the defense and progress of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Javed Akhtar Ansari said Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of national pride, dignity, and sovereign defense.
“By making Pakistan a nuclear power, PML-N not only changed the course of national history but gave a strong and clear message to our enemies that Pakistan's security is non-negotiable,” he stated.
Participants expressed deep pride in the country's nuclear capability and lauded the role of the armed forces in safeguarding national security. A special 36-pound cake was cut to mark the occasion, followed by prayers for the peace, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.
The ceremony concluded with slogans of national unity and reaffirmation of commitment to protect the country's ideological and territorial integrity.
Recent Stories
Punjab police officer martyred in Haroonabad firing incident
Govt Graduate College observes Youm-e-Takbeer
Over 290,000 children vaccinated on 3rd day of anti polio drive in Capital
RCCI emphasizes boosting Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade
BCB delegation accorded warm welcome at Gaddafi stadium
Teen drowns in River Chenab
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi
Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sa ..
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable
Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir
Pre-Hajj flight operation diverted to Jeddah after Pakistani pilgrims’ arrival ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO for tight security in cattle market2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer marked with solemn ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Punjab police officer martyred in Haroonabad firing incident3 minutes ago
-
Govt Graduate College observes Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Over 290,000 children vaccinated on 3rd day of anti polio drive in Capital3 minutes ago
-
Teen drowns in River Chenab36 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a symbol of national unity, not politics: Murtaza Javed Abbasi51 minutes ago
-
Raheela Durrani pledges government support reforms for women, girls' wellbeing51 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sardar Wasi51 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable57 minutes ago
-
Five policemen killed as police vehicle falls into ravine in Kashmir51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s defence impregnable, invincible post-Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, says PML-N Leader51 minutes ago