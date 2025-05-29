Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Marked With Solemn Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held in Multan on Tuesday to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan became a nuclear power on May 28, 1998.

The event was organized by senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari.

A large number of PML-N workers and local leaders participated in the ceremony, which was held to pay tribute to the historic achievement and reaffirm national resolve for the defense and progress of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Akhtar Ansari said Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of national pride, dignity, and sovereign defense.

“By making Pakistan a nuclear power, PML-N not only changed the course of national history but gave a strong and clear message to our enemies that Pakistan's security is non-negotiable,” he stated.

Participants expressed deep pride in the country's nuclear capability and lauded the role of the armed forces in safeguarding national security. A special 36-pound cake was cut to mark the occasion, followed by prayers for the peace, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with slogans of national unity and reaffirmation of commitment to protect the country's ideological and territorial integrity.

