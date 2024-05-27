ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday said 'Youm-e-Takbeer' was the day to reiterate the nation's determination to protect the motherland.

In his congratulatory message to the nation, he said the was a day of pride for all the Pakistanis.

The minister lauded the contribution of all those who made Pakistan a nuclear-powered nation, balancing the power in the region.

Paying tributes, he acknowledged the meritorious services of the nuclear scientists, experts, engineers, and technical staff.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan's successful nuclear tests made the country stronger, removing any complacency of the enemy.

He urged the nation to commemorate the significant day of 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with enthusiasm, reiterating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's defense.