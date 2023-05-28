Youm-e-Takbeer observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The nation is fervently celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, which was a historic day that led to the achievement of invincible defence capabilities and ensured regional stability through power equilibrium.

According to a private news channel, the day brought a revival for the entire nation and became a moment of pride for the Muslim Ummah.

The day, now remembered as Youm-e-Takbeer, is celebrated every year countrywide as a day of national pride and thanksgivings which made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation in the world and the first Muslim state, have the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

The tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.