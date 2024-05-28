Youm-e-Takbeer Observed In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The activists of civil society, political parties, and traders have observed Youm-e-Takbeer and staged a rally here on Tuesday.
A rally led by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Lala Muhammad Aslam Qureshi was taken out in Ahmadpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district. It was taken out from the party office and after marching on city roads, it reached Munir Shaheed Chowk.
The rally was attended by a large number of activists of PML-N, civil society, and traders.
Addressing the rally, the speakers paid rich tributes to the former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making the country atomic deterrent. “It was Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan an atomic power,” they said.
The participants of the rally had held banners inscribed with slogans in support of the Pak Army and ex-premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
