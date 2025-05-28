Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Gujrat

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 08:52 PM

A dignified ceremony was held here to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, with Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam attending as the chief guest

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held here to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, with Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam attending as the chief guest.

The event commenced in the morning with the sounding of sirens and the national anthem, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony. Officials and representatives from the education Department, Police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Municipal Committee, and other departments participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam said that Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the historic day in 1998 when Pakistan became a nuclear power, sending a clear message to adversaries that the country’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.

He said the day symbolizes national unity, sacrifice, and resilience, and urged the youth to play an active role in the country’s development, peace, and defense.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan.

