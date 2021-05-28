UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Takbeer Observed In KP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer observed in KP

Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was also celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with great enthusiasm on Friday as 23 years ago on this day Pakistan become the seventh nuclear power of the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was also celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with great enthusiasm on Friday as 23 years ago on this day Pakistan become the seventh nuclear power of the world.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.

In Peshawar and other cities, the political activists, civil society organizations and various political parties held special functions and held walks to mark the 20th anniversary of the historic day when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests at Chagi, Balochistan.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the services of all those scientists and technicians who made Pakistan's defense strong.

They said that observance of this day provides an opportunity to the nation to reiterate its resolve for defense and solidarity of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League leader PML- N Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota while congratulating the entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer told APP that it was a matter of immense pride for all of us when Pakistan became the 7th nuclear power of the world and first of the Muslim country in 1998.

He said these nuclear tests had given a clear and loud message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot ignore its defense needs and is fully capable of meeting any challenge.

