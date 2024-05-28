Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved credible minimum nuclear deterrence accomplishment under daunting challenges.

Speaking in a gathering to marking Youm-e-Takbeer at IBA Public school, he said that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.

He said that May 28 served as a testament to the unwavering determination of the people of Pakistan to make defence of the country an insurmountable challenge.

The Divisional Commissioner said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

Speaking in an other event in this connection, the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh said the armed forces of the country had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history.

He also appreciated services of the Pakistani scientists, engineers and other individuals who contributed to Pakistan’s atomic programme.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the supremacy of the constitution, and the eradication of terrorism.