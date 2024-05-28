Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer Observed In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved credible minimum nuclear deterrence accomplishment under daunting challenges.

Speaking in a gathering to marking Youm-e-Takbeer at IBA Public school, he said that on that day, Pakistan set a redline for its defence and laid down rules of the game for peace and stability in the region.

He said that May 28 served as a testament to the unwavering determination of the people of Pakistan to make defence of the country an insurmountable challenge.

The Divisional Commissioner said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

Speaking in an other event in this connection, the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh said the armed forces of the country had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history.

He also appreciated services of the Pakistani scientists, engineers and other individuals who contributed to Pakistan’s atomic programme.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the supremacy of the constitution, and the eradication of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nuclear Arslan Sukkur Progress May Gold Event From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

54 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

5 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

6 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan