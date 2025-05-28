"Youm-e-Takbeer" Observed With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Youm-e-Takbeer here on Wednesday was observed with enthusiasm.
On the occasion Youm-e-Takbeer, a ceremony was organized at the Yadgar Shuhada.
A large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, the speakers paid tributes to the scientists, Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the country.
They said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a benefactor of Pakistan who made the country's defense invincible .
The participant were holding banners inscribed with slogans regarding national solidarity and unity.
