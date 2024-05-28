Youm-e-Takbeer observed with enthusiasm in Suhbatpur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Suhbatpur district on Tuesday.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Farida Tareen, the rally was taken out in the area which was led by Assistant Commissioner Suhbatpur.

All the district officers, civil society, Hindu Panchayat, besides the journalist community participated in the rally to celebrate the Youm-e-Takbeer.

The participants of the rally were holding banners in their hands in connection with Takbeer Day.

The banners carried slogans to pay tribute to those who detonated the nuclear power on 28th May Day.

Addressing the rally, the Assistant Commissioner said that on May 28, the anti-national elements were given a befitting reply by a successful nuclear explosion in Chagai.

He said that despite the external pressure, the country's defense was made impregnable by nuclear explosion.

May 28 is considered an important day for the Pakistani nation, now we all should play a key role in the construction and development of the country so that we can join the ranks of other developed countries, he said.

APP/umr/arb.