Youm-e-Takbeer observed with national zeal in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer was observed here with national zeal and fervour to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

To better appreciate the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer, the day was celebrated with small and large number of ceremonies in different nooks and corners of the city the other day.

One of the major ceremonies titled "Takbeer Conference" was held by NGO, Young Pakistanis Organisation (YPO) in collaboration with a private group of colleges.

It was presided over by Prof. Muhammad Yasir Tahir, Professor Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Educationist Abid Imam Shah. While religious Scholar Allama Abdul Majid Wattoo, Social Leader Hafiz Moin Khalid, Rasheed Abbas Khan and President YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem spoke to ceremony's participants hailing from different walks of life among large number of students of the private college amassed to attend the event.

Speakers said on the occasion that the month of May is a golden chapter in history of the country. Today, they said the country's nuclear program is considered not only of Pakistan, rest of 57 Islamic countries as well. They said hearts of people of the country are beating with the Pak forces, adding that masses are standing by side of Pakistani forces. Our forces are protectors of geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

They said, world powers have been lining up against the nuclear program since day one. Now time is ripe that Muslim Ummah comes to unite and wage fight against its common enemy which is also casting evil eyes on nukes of our beloved country.

Regional Project Manager of private group of colleges Adil Farooq, Vice Principal Prof. Imtiaz, Prof. Usman Altaf, Prof. Mahmood Hussain Dogar and others were also present in the event.

Meanwhile, another important ceremony of the kind was organised at Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) with Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, the director of the institute, in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated the theme of the day as "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

He hailed the day as Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world, with demonstration of nuclear capabilities in the Muslim world. He said successful tests made the country's defense invincible.

At the end, Dr Saeed Akhtar distributed gold medals, merit certificates and cash prizes among staffers belonging to different disciplines serving in MINAR institute.

Earlier, special prayers were offered in the morning for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and national anthem was played before start of the ceremony.